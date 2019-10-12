Telangana CM visiting Gulf nations to seek migrants' return

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be visiting Gulf countries soon to ask people from the state who went there for jobs to come back. Many people from Telangana migrated to the Gulf to earn money. Now, there are ample opportunities back home, so they should return, an official press release here said.

People from united Karimnagar, Nizamabad and other districts migrated to the Gulf in search of employment to support their families back home. They are eking out a livelihood by doing some odd jobs for meagre wages," the release said. The situation in Telangana at present is not what it used to be. There are ample opportunities here, the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

According to him, several construction projects are coming up in the state capital. Since there is no availability of workforce here, workers are mobilised from other places in the country. The government is particular that Telangana people working in the Gulf should come back. We will give them training in NAC (National Academy of Construction). The government has decided to provide work for them in the infrastructure sector after having talks with the builders and real estate businessmen," the release said.

"I am going there personally to explain this to the Telangana employees there," the Chief Minister said. A delegation comprising the governments chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other senior officials would visit Kerala to study the NRI policy there, the release added..

