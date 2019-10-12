Chennai plays host to 2 jumbo jets

The Chennai Airport on Saturday said it had handled for the first time two jumbo jets of the Code F type, in which Chinese President Xi Jinping and his delegation arrived here for the informal summit at nearby Mamallapuram. "It is a historic and proud occasion for #AAI #Chennaiairport to have received two #Boeing747-800 jumbos of Code-F type passenger aircraft for the first time", it tweeted.

"One never gets tired of watching these beautiful planes.@AAIofficial," it said and shared the images of the two Air China aircraft. Jinping, accompanied by a delegation from Beijing, arrived here on Friday on two 'Air China' flights to take part in the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chinese premier left for Nepal on Saturday afternoon, while Modi left for New Delhi later in a special Indian Air Force aircraft following the culmination of the summit. Air China is one of the major airlines of China.

The airline website said its logo depicts the 'phoenix' bird, worshipped by the Chinese people since ancient times as a symbol of 'luck and happiness'. As China's official flag carrier, Air China provides special flights for Chinese leaders on official overseas trips, it said..

