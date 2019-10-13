4 arrested for printing, circulating fake currency

A fake currency-printing unit was busted here on Sunday and four people have been arrested, police said. Currencies with a face value Rs 14 lakh in different denominations were seized, the police said.

The printers fell into the dragnet when some shopkeepers caught two persons trying to circulate the fake currencies late Saturday evening and handed them over to the police. On interrogation, the duo, one of whom is taking up coaching for IAS examination, is said to have confessed to circulating the fake notes for the last one month, police said.

Based on the information, police caught Dhanraj, the kingpin of the unit, in the early hours of Sunday and learned that he was printing the notes in a rented house and circulating them with the help of three people. Another person was also held in connection with the racket..

