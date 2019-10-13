Kojagari Lakshmi Puja celebrated in West Bengal

'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja' was celebrated in households across West Bengal on Sunday as Bengalis worshipped the Goddess of Wealth. Women blew conch shells as priests worshipped the Goddess in almost every house, besides community pujas held at markets and at Durga puja pandals.

Apart from idols, the image of Lakshmi in 'sara' (hand painted image on coloured clay plate) and picture of the goddess, was also being worshipped in several households, as part of respective family traditions. The goddess was also worshipped in a corner of big Durga Puja pandals which wore a serene, quiet look after the frenzy during the five days of festivities earlier this week.

In few rural pockets of state - in some agrarian belts in Howrah and Hooghly districts - big community Lakshmi puja pandals also came up. "We gave been celebrating Lakshmi Puja for past three decades erecting a big pandal, usually a replica of a temple, and installing illumination of Chandernagore. There are at least 15 big community Lakshmi Pujas in our village," Khokan Das, a member of Khalna Sarbojonin Lakshmi Puja Committee in Howrah district, said.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, which is celebrated in West Bengal falls on a full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin following Vijaya Dashami to worship the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to beliefs, the Goddess descends on earth on this day and goes around visiting houses of devotees. PTI SUS RG RG.

