Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 2 BH-SUSHIL MODI-GHERAO Angry with waterlogging & piling of garbage, people gherao Sushil Modi's house Patna: Irked over the problems of waterlogging and accumulation of trash in some areas of the city, a group of people on Sunday gheraoed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's residence here.

CAL 3 WB-MURDER-DEMAND Triple murder: Bengal BJP seeks central agency probe Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday demanded that the triple murder in Murshidabad district should be investigated by a central agency as the state police had "failed" to find out those involved in the crime. CES 3 WB-BJP-YATRA Bengal BJP to take out 10-day Gandhi Sankalp Yatra from Oct 15 Kolkata: The BJP leadership in West Bengal will be taking out rallies across the state from October 15 to 26, as part of the party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' initiative to propagate the ideals of the Father of the Nation.

CES 4 OD-MIDDLEMEN-ARREST 41 middlemen arrested for trafficking labourers to other states Bhubaneswar: At least 41 middlemen have been arrested for allegedly trafficking labourers to other states during a special drive launched by police in Odisha's Balangir and Nuapada districts, a police officer said on Sunday. CES 5 WB-DISASTER-MAMATA Early warning system developed to alert people on calamities: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state government has developed an early warning system to alert people about natural calamities.

CES 6 WB-GOVERNOR My different standpoint doesn't make me your adversary: WB Guv Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said it is not essential that one should always agree to the point of view of another and that does not turn them into adversaries of each other. CES 7 OD-MAN-ALIVE 'Dead man' wakes up while being taken to cremation ground Berhampur: A 55-year-old man, who was presumed dead by his family members, suddenly started swinging his head and got up while being taken to a cremation ground in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)