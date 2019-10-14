International Development News
8-feet long crocodile rescued in Vadodara

Forest Department officials rescued 8-feet long crocodile from Lakshmi Villas Palace compound here on Sunday.

ANI Vadodara (Gujarat)
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:29 IST
The rescued crocodile. . Image Credit: ANI

Forest Department officials rescued 8-feet long crocodile from Lakshmi Villas Palace compound here on Sunday. Jignesh Parmar, a rescuer from the Forest Department, said: "In Lakshmi Villas Palace compound there is a lot of grass in which the crocodile was found. As we received the information about the crocodile, our team immediately reached the spot. We were able to rescue the crocodile."

"As the rainy season is about to end, the crocodiles are migrating towards the water bodies," he added. Last month the Forest Department had also rescued 52 crocodiles from differet parts in Vadodara district.

This year, Gujarat has received a heavy rainfall which led to an increase in the water level of several rivers and creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
