Bizman mugged by robbers in Nagpur district

A 29-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed off Rs 8.5 lakh by four persons who stabbed and injured him on Monday in Umred town in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred around 11:30 am when the victim Nikesh Tolani, a distributor for a noted company, was on his way to a bank with two bags containing cash, a police official said.

Tolani was accosted by four men who tried to snatch the bags from him, he said. "They stabbed Tolani in his head and stomach before fleeing on a motorcycle with the bags containing Rs 8,53,000 cash," he added.

A case has been registered. Nagpur Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said the robbers have been identified. "Teams of crime branch and Umred police have launched a hunt to trace them," he added..

