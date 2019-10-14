Two arrested, two apprehended over killing of their robbery gang 'leader'

Two men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing their suspected gang leader after a scuffle over who would get the larger share from money robbed from pedestrians near railway tracks, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Ankit (22), a resident of Bakkarwala Village, and Gautam (22), a resident of Mundka Village and two juveniles were apprehended, they said.

According to police, the body of a man with multiple stab injuries was recovered on Thursday at 5.36 am, around 100 metre away from railway crossing number 14, Hind Vihar, Delhi, police said. The victim was later identified as Gaurav, a resident of Mundka Village, they said.

"During investigation, police arrested Ankit from Mundka Railway Station and a Knife was recovered from his possession. On his instance, Gautam and two juveniles were also apprehended," said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). Interrogation revealed that the victim and the four accused persons belonged to a gang led by Gaurav.

They used to assemble at Mundka Railway Station at night and proceed to other stations along the railway line to rob the pedestrians near the tracks, the DCP said. On Wednesday around 10 pm, they assembled at Mundka railway station and after 12, they proceeded on the railway track towards Nangloi side, they said.

When they were about to reach Hind Vihar railway crossing, Gaurav started abusing and shouting that he is the leader of the gang and his share amount should be at least double of that of other members, following which they objected, he said. Gaurav took out his knife and pointed towards them. In the meantime, he hit Ankit. In retaliation, the other four overpowered him and stabbed him, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)