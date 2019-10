A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The earthquake occurred at 22:23 hours.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

