DEL10 SHAH-370-NSG Article 370 abrogation decisive battle for peace in Kashmir: HM

Gurgaon: The abrogation of Article 370 provisions is a "decisive battle" waged by the Narendra Modi government to end years of proxy war and terrorism from Pakistan and the step will bring ever-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

DEL9 SIBAL-PM PM should attend to work, have less photo ops: Sibal

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee's remarks that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, saying the PM should attend to work and have less "photo ops".

FGN7 TRUMP-TURKEY-3RDLD SANCTIONS Trump imposes sanctions on Turkey, says prepared to 'swiftly destroy' its economy

Washington: Protesting Turkey's military offensive in northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump has announced sanctions against Turkish officials, raising of steel tariffs and ending negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal. By Lalit K Jha

FGN4 BOOKER PRIZE-LD WINNERS Jury breaks rules, Booker Prize awarded jointly to Atwood and Evaristo; Rushdie misses out

London, Oct 15 (PTI) Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo jointly won the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday after judges "flout" the rules by declaring a tie. By Aditi Khanna DEL8 JK-PHONES-SMS

Hours after mobiles restored, SMS services blocked in Kashmir Srinagar: SMS services were stopped as a "precautionary measure" a few hours after post-paid mobile phone connections were restored in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL6 AVI-AIR INDIA-TAXIBOT

Air India becomes first airline to use Taxibot on A320 aircraft with passengers onboard New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday became the first airline in the world to use a Taxibot on a A320 aircraft with passengers onboard.

BOM1 MH-PMC-DEPOSITOR PMC Bank depositor dies of heart attack after protest

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man, whose family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Bank Cooperative (PMC) Bank, died due to a heart attack, sources said on Tuesday.

CAL4 WB-MURDER-ARREST

Main accused in Murshidabad triple murder case arrested: Police

Kolkata: The police on Tuesday arrested the main accused in the Murshidabad triple murder case for his alleged involvement in the crime, a senior police officer said.

DEL3 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN

Rupee slips 10 paise to 71.33 against USD in early trade Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy.

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN

Sensex rises over 100 pts; HUL top gainer Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, HUL, TCS and RIL, amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

