Guwahati-Aizawl direct daily flight resumes

Direct daily flight between Guwahati and Aizawl resumed on Tuesday after a gap of eight months. The direct air connectivity between the two cities was snapped after Jet Airways withdrew its services from the northeast on February 10 this year.

Airport Authority of India sources said the flight of private airlines GoAir will depart from Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati daily at 6.30 a.m and reach Lengpui Airport at Aizawl at 7.50 a.m. On the return trip the flight from Aizawl has been scheduled at 8.40 am and will reach here at 9.50 am, the sources said.

The daily flight will provide relief for professionals, visitors, patients, students of Mizoram and the north east region and also provide a bosst to the tourism sector, a release issued by AAI-NER said. The direct flight was inaugurated at the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Airport Authority Of India North East Region's (AAI-NER) Regional Executive Director Sanjeev Jindal.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga inaugurating the Aizawl to Guwahati flight at Lengpui Airport said the state government would upgrade the infrastructure of the airport so that more airliners introduce flights to the landlocked state. Air link is the lifeline for the people of the state, he said adding people of Mizoram, particularly those seeking medical treatment outside the state, have faced severe hardships after the direct flight between Aizawl and Guwahati was discontinued.

GoAir is also planning to commence daily flights between Aizawl and Kolkata from October 27, sources in the airlines said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)