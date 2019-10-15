City police chief orders action against people forcing Kali

Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Tuesday instructed all the police stations in the city to take strict action against those forcing people to shell out subscriptions for the forthcoming Kali Puja. The directive to all the deputy commissioners and the officer-in-charge of the police stations came after several complaints were received at the city police headquarters Lalbazar about local clubs forcing people to pay subscriptions, a highly-placed source in Kolkata Police said.

A woman shared on the Facebook page of the city police about an incident in which the bus she was commuting in was halted and prevented from moving by some people who demanded payment of a hefty sum for subscription, he said. Another person had also mailed to the police about a similar incident, the source said.

Sharma has directed the officials concerned to check the authenticity of the complaints and also asked the Traffic Police to look into the matter, he said. Police stations have also increased patrolling in their jurisdictions to curb the menace, he said.

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested six persons, including four minors, for allegedly forcing the driver of a goods vehicle to pay a subscription for Kali Puja, at Remount Road in the city, a senior officer said. He said a case has been started and the four minors will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board while the two others will be produced at a city court on Wednesday..

