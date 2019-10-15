Car robbery solved, three arrested

Delhi police cracked a recent car robbery case arresting three men by roping in a woman constable to trap them, police said on Tuesday. With the help of technical analysis of mobile phone, police learnt that one of the accused Somvir (23) had a girl friend, and decided to honey trap him by roping a woman constable who lured the accused and started chatting with him on WhatsApp, they said.

Somvir had never met his female friend, taking this advantage, the woman constable initiated conversation. After gaining his trust, she called him to meet in a nearby park and the accused was arrested, police said. His associates -- Pardeep and Manoj were also arrested later and the robbed car was also recovered, they added.

According to police, Pardeep wanted to lead a lavish life and to fulfill his desire, he made a plan to rob a car for supplying illegal liquor in the area of Delhi and NCR. As per plan, he roped in his associates Manoj and Somvir. "On October 10, Pardeep called Somveer and asked him to meet at Rohtak bus stand. As per plan, he along with Manoj and Somveer reached Peeraghari Chowk and he managed to hire a taxi from there for Bahadurgarh," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan.

The three men boarded in the taxi and when the vehicle reached near a metro in Mundka, Pardeep hit the head of the driver with glass bottle and robbed him of his taxi. He drove the robbed car and reached at a petrol pump at Dadri-Bhiwani Road in Haryana and after filling the petrol, sped away without making any payment, the officer said. The accused person parked the robbed car at a scheduled place and fled away, the officer added.

Pardeep is previous involved in three criminal cases registered at Haryana's Sadar Jhajjar and Charki Dadri police stations respectively. While Somveer is previously involved in a case of attempted robbery of ATM machine in Haryana, the police said.

