PTI Jammu
Updated: 16-10-2019 16:44 IST
Students organisations pay tributes to students killed in 1966 agitation

Various student organisations including RSS-affiliate ABVP on Wednesday paid tributes to students who lost their lives in 1966 during a protest to demand a separate university for Jammu.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Jammu Joint Students Front (JSSF) and the National Panthers Students Union (NPSU) organised programmes to mark the occasion at a memorial outside GGM Science College here.

Three students Brij Mohan, Subash Chander and Gulshan Handa were killed inside the GGM college premises while another student leader, Gurcharan Singh, was killed on October 18, 1966 in Jammu when a students' procession was marching through the streets of Jammu to demand a university in the region.

COUNTRY : India
