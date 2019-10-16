IAS officer Dilip Kumar appointed joint secy at Lokpal office

Senior IAS officer Dilip Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the office of Lokpal, an official order said on Wednesday. Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, is presently serving as Joint Secretary in the National Human Rights Commission.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training for appointment of Kumar as Joint Secretary in the office of Lokpal for a combined tenure of seven years up to July 15, 2020, the order said. The Lokpal Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

Lokpal is the country's anti-corruption ombudsman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)