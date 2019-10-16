International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Meenakshi Gupta repatriated to parent cadre, to hold post of Dy CAG

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-10-2019 21:08 IST
Meenakshi Gupta repatriated to parent cadre, to hold post of Dy CAG

The government has approved the repatriation of Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer Meenakshi Gupta to her parent cadre for enabling her to join the post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, according to an official order on Wednesday. Gupta is currently serving as Member Secretary, National Commission for Women (NCW).

The competent authority has approved repatriation of Gupta to her parent cadre with effect from October 31, 2019 for enabling her to join the post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, the order said. The government in April decided to create an additional post of Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, which will oversee coordination of audits of states as well as telecommunication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019