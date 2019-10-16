1,000 cartons of illicit liquor seized, one arrested in Ghaziabad

A truck carrying illicit liquor worth Rs 60 lakh was seized here and its driver was arrested, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Masuri Police and officials of the Excise Department intercepted a truck and during checking, it found 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor and six kg urea, SP (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The team arrested truck driver Rajkumar, while his accomplice Lucky managed to escape from the spot, he said. The truck ferrying illegal liquor from Punjab was plying with fake number plate, Jadaun said.

During interrogation, the truck driver told police that the illicit liquor was to be delivered to Laalganj in Raebareli district, the SP said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Excise Act, he added.

