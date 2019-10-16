TRAI releases consultation paper on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper to seek comments to finalise the methodology for setting reserve prices for the auction of FM radio channels. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in August asked TRAI for its recommendations on reserve prices for 283 cities (260 new plus 23 existing), under FM Phase-III Policy.

The consultation paper has been prepared to seek the views of the stakeholders on issues related to estimation of the reserve prices for auction of FM radio channels, TRAI said in a statement. As part of the process, the consultation paper has been uploaded on the TRAI website.

Written comments on the consultation paper are invited from the stakeholders by November 6 this year. Counter-comments, if any, may be submitted by November 13 this year, the statement said.

