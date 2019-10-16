Nigerian loses phone ahead of flight to home, cops bring it back in time

A Nigerian woman, who had to catch a flight back home from Delhi airport on Wednesday, lost her mobile phone which had important documents just 24 hours before departure but got it back in the nick of time, thanks to quick action by the police. Uzo Amaka Navaka Maanu, who hails from Abuja city in Nigeria, had come to India around 15 days ago to get her 12-year-old son Kingsley's eye treated at a private hospital here, along with a relative Siryal Nudle, officials said.

"Last night, she had gone to get some medicines for her son from Sector 110 but forgot her mobile phone in the auto-rickshaw after she got off at the hospital in Sector 128. The missing phone didn't dawn on her until later and she panicked because the smartphone had several documents important to her," SHO Expressway Bhuvnesh Kumar said. After initially searching for it, she approached the local police outpost at WishTown in Noida around 1 pm on Wednesday and explained the situation to the policemen that she was to fly out at 8 pm, he said.

“The matter was dealt at priority basis and soon the auto-rickshaw driver was tracked and the mobile phone was found. However, it took a little counselling to convince the driver to return the foreigner's phone," Kumar told PTI. “We took up the search around 1 pm and handed over the phone to the woman within four hours after which she, her son and the relative immediately rushed to the international airport in Delhi to catch the flight,” he added.

