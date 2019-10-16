11 penalised for open defecation in 'ODF' Noida; citizens asked to boost cleanliness efforts

Eleven people were penalised for defecating, urinating in the open here, while eight others were issued challans for using banned polythene, the Noida Authority said on Wednesday. Those penalised for open defecation were found on Tuesday in Sector 85, 86 and 124 and have been slapped with a total penalty of Rs 1,200 by the Public Health Department, it said.

Those violating the law on use of single-use plastic were caught on Tuesday in villages Naya Bans and Nagla Charandas and slapped penalties worth Rs 11,000, the authority said. "Since October 3, 66 people have been penalised for defecating in the open and challans worth Rs 7,100 issued against them. During the same period, the Noida Authority has seized 2,015 kg of banned polythene," it said in a statement.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said officials are making efforts with an aim at improving the city's ranking in the country-wide cleanliness index of 2020. "The Authority has deployed officials for implementation of rules and monitoring violations. Action would be ensured against those defecating in the open, throwing litter in public places, using banned plastic," she said.

The IAS officer, during whose tenure as district magistrate Ghaziabad moved up the cleanliness index from 350th to 13th rank in two years, also appealed to the citizens to abstain from violating laws on pollution and be proactive in keeping the city clean. Noida was adjudged at 150th position in this year's Swachhta Sarvekshan.

