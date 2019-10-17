International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

As protest against APSRTC, Villagers in Srikakulam send children to school on bullock carts

Villagers in Komarada used bullock carts to send their children to school in protest against Andhra Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation stopping bus service on the Komarada-Kunera state highway.

ANI Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh)
Updated: 17-10-2019 11:12 IST
As protest against APSRTC, Villagers in Srikakulam send children to school on bullock carts

Villagers in Komarada sending their children to school on bullock carts on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Villagers in Komarada used bullock carts to send their children to school in protest against Andhra Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation stopping bus services on the Komarada-Kunera state highway. The villagers were seen buying tickets for bullock carts to send their children to school.

Recently, the regional transport corporation had stopped bus services on the road due to its poor condition. According to the villagers, they have been appealing to the government for the past one month to repair the highway but so far no action has been taken.

"Due to the absence of transportation, the general public and students, in particular, are suffering a lot. We demand that the authorities make this road motorable at the earliest," said a villager. (ANI)

Also Read: Oppn attacks Cong govt over brutal assault on Punjab Police team by villagers in Haryana

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019