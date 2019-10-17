Policeman hit by speeding car in Baramulla

A policeman was injured after being hit by a speeding car which jumped a security check-point in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. The police constable was on duty at a security check-point in Kunzer area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district when the incident took place, a police official said.

The police constable was taken to hospital and is stable, the official said. A police party has been deputed to arrest the driver.

