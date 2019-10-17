International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

BSF jawan killed, another injured in firing 'apparently' by B'desh guards in West Bengal

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 17-10-2019 15:48 IST
BSF jawan killed, another injured in firing 'apparently' by B'desh guards in West Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed, while another injured on Thursday in firing "apparently" by the BGB troops of Bangladesh along the international border of the two countries in West Bengal, officials said. They said the BSF head constable has been killed along the border in the Murshidabad district after the patrol came under firing. The BSF patrol is understood to be stopping some illegal act on the border.

Preliminary information suggests that the firing was done by the troops of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), officials said. Another trooper of the border guarding force has sustained bullet injury, they said.

They said a 'flag meeting' of ground commanders has been sought by the BSF along the border and it is currently underway. The relations between the BSF and the BGB have been very cordial for decades and there has never been an incident of firing between the two forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019