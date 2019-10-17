International Development News
'Z' category security accorded to West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been accorded 'Z' category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis, the Centre said on Thursday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 17-10-2019 21:00 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been accorded 'Z' category CRPF security cover on an all-India basis, the Centre said on Thursday. "It has been decided to provide 'Z' category CRPF security cover to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on an all-India basis," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Dhankar will be guarded by the CRPF personnel round-the-clock both inside and outside West Bengal. There are four tiers of security cover accorded to VIPs in the country based on the level of threat perception -- X, Y, Z and Z+.

The 'Z' category entails security cover by the Delhi police or the ITBP or CRPF personnel and one escort car. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
