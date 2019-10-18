Following are the top stories at 12 pm:

DEL6 BSF-BANGLA-BGB BGB action unprovoked; did not fire a single bullet: BSF

New Delhi/Kolkata: The BSF on Friday said the Bangladeshi action of killing their trooper and injuring another along the border in West Bengal was unprovoked and that its troops did not fire "a single bullet" when a flag meeting took place between the two sides.

DEL5 SONIA-HR-RALLY Sonia not to attend Mahendragarh rally, Rahul to address: Haryana Congress

Chandigarh/New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was scheduled to address an election rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh on Friday, will not be able to attend the public meeting due to "unavoidable reasons", the state Congress unit said.

DES2 UP-CUSTODIAL-DEATH-FIR Hapur custodial death: Three cops booked for murder, assault

Hapur (UP): Three policemen and an unidentified person have been booked for murder in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer here earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

DES1 DL-AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality 'very poor' again, likely to drop sharply over weekend

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality slipped into the "very poor" category on Friday morning, and was expected to decline sharply over the weekend owing to changing weather and "significant" stubble burning.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-LD CJI BOBDE CJI Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday sent a letter to the Centre recommending Justice S A Bobde, who is next in seniority, as his successor.

LGD7 SC-ASSAM NRC SC directs Centre, state to transfer Assam NRC coordinator Hajela to MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the state government to transfer Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for the maximum period.

LGD8 SC-PMC SC refuses to entertain plea by PMC account holders for lifting restrictions on cash withdrawals

New Delhi: The Supreme court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

BUSINESS

DEL4 BIZ-AIR INDIA-ATF Oil companies defer decision to suspend fuel supplies to Air India

New Delhi: State-owned fuel retailers on Friday decided to defer their decision to suspend jet fuel supplies to Air India after the national carrier promised to make regular payments to clear outstanding dues, officials said.

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rises over 100 pts; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gains

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and RIL amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

FOREIGN

FGN2 US-NIRMALA-ECONOMY Despite IMF projections, India still among fastest growing economies: Sitharaman

Washington: India remains among the fastest growing economies of the world and efforts are being made to make it grow faster, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN8 US-TURKEY-SANCTIONS Sanctions on Turkey no longer necessary: Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has said that America's proposed economic sanctions on Ankara are no longer necessary after the US and Turkey struck a deal for a five-day cease fire in Syria. By Lalit K Jha

FGN9 US-EU-LD TARIFF US imposes tariffs on EU goods, targeting Airbus, wine and whisky

Washington, Oct 18: The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5-billion worth of European Union goods on Friday, despite threats of retaliation, with Airbus, French wine and Scottish whiskies among the high-profile targets. (AFP)

FGN3 US-SITHARAMAN-MANMOHAN Recalling when and what went wrong during a certain period is necessary: Sitharaman

Washington: Recalling when and what went wrong during a certain period is absolutely necessary, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said, targeting former prime minister Manmohan Singh for accusing the NDA government of always trying to put the blame on its rivals. By Lalit K Jha

ENTERTAINMENT

ENT1 CINEMA-BACHCHAN-HEALTH

Big B admitted to hospital Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai for a regular check-up, according to sources.

