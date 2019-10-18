Farmer injured in crude bomb blast dies in hospital

A farmer who was injured in a blast two days ago while preparing crude bombs meant to ward off animals from damaging crops, died on Friday, police said. Premsingh Gendsingh Pawar (53), a native of Agargaon Tada in Nagpur district, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) here, they said.

Two others, including the farmer's wife, were also injured in the blast at Agargaon Tada, about 35km from here under the Kondhali police station area, on Wednesday, the police said. Pawar was making crude bombs in his house to be used to scare away wild animals and prevent them from damaging his standing crops, they said.

Suddenly, some of the bombs, usually made of materials used in firecrackers, exploded, seriously injuring Pawar, his wife Nisha (45) and neighbour Shrawan Jangluji Jadhav (70), the police said. They were rushed to GMC&H, where the other two are still undergoing treatment, they said.

The police have recorded the statement of the deceased's son, Vijaysingh Pawar, and started investigation in the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)