International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

President of UP political outfit found murdered at home

PTI Lucknow
Updated: 18-10-2019 17:29 IST
President of UP political outfit found murdered at home

The president of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city here, police said on Friday. Kamlesh Tiwari (45) was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, they said.

"Kamlesh Tiwari was found murdered inside his house. Two persons had come to meet him. Both were speaking to Tiwari when the latter sent one of his aides to get 'paan' for them," Vikas Tripathi, ASP (Lucknow West), told PTI. "When his aide returned from the market, he found Tiwari in a pool of blood," Tripathi added.

A senior UP government official said the visitors shot Tiwari dead after talking to him for little over half an hour. Police reached the spot and gathered the CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019