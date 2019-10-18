Rahul Gandhi's chopper makes emergency landing in Rewari college

A chopper carrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was forced to make an emergency landing here at KLP college here due to inclement weather.

Rahul was on his way back to Delhi after addressing an election rally at Mahendragarh on Friday when bad weather forced the aircraft ferrying him to land. The Congress leader later left for the national capital by road.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

