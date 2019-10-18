Mobile phone of Secretary to Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker snatched by unknown miscreants

The mobile phone of Ajay Rawal, Secretary to Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker was allegedly snatched by unknown miscreants here, police said. The incident took place on Thursday night when Rawal and his wife were strolling outside his home.

Police have registered a case in Paschim Vihar West police station. Police said the FIR is registered under sections 356/379/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint filed by Rawal and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

