Govt determined to conclude Naga pact, shadow of guns not acceptable: Interlocutor

The Centre on Friday said it was determined to conclude the ongoing Naga peace process without delay and that endless negotiation under the shadow of guns is not acceptable. In a statement, the government's interlocutor for Naga talks and Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi said a mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all substantive issues and competencies, is ready for inking the final agreement.

"Unfortunately at this auspicious juncture, the NSCN-IM has adopted a procrastinating attitude to delay the settlement raising the contentious symbolic issues of separate Naga national flag and constitution on which they are fully aware of the Government of India's position," the statement said. A framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015 by NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah and Ravi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.

