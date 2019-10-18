FIR against 2 maulanas in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

The city police on Friday registered the first information report (FIR) against two maulanas from Bijnor on a complaint from the wife of Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead at his residence this afternoon. She has said in her complaint that these two had threatened to kill her husband in 2016, police said.

The alleged killers of Tiwari were known to the deceased and had spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said.Tiwari was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party."The accused are said to be known to him. They brought sweets for him and even spent around half an hour with him. We have found vital clues. Investigation in the matter is underway," Singh told ANI.Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the Director-General of Police and the District Magistrate to take cognisance of the development in the case and directed the police to take appropriate action against the accused without any delay.The DGP said the killing of Tiwari was a "purely a criminal activity conducted by two people." The body of the deceased has been sent for the post-mortem examination.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. Lucknow Inspector General SK Bhagat and Superintendent of Police PK Mishra of Special Task Force are included in it. After being shot at, Tiwari was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee from the spot. A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime. (ANI)

