Telangana: Clash between police, RTC workers in Parakala as strike continues

A minor clash erupted between police and a group of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) workers in Warangal district's Parakala town as protesters continued their 'state-wide' strike here on Saturday. RTC workers, along with leaders from several parties gathered at the Parakala bus depot and tried to stop the buses from going on the roads. However, the police prevented them from halting the buses, which led to a minor clash between the two.

The police have also detained several agitating leaders. Meanwhile, the RDO and MRO, and police are running the buses with tight protection. The 'state-wide' bandh was called by the RTC employees and joint action committee (JAC) of various unions. It has been supported by all major opposition parties.

The Gandhi Medical Hospital Doctors Association, the Cab Drivers' Association, State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee, Auto Drivers Associations, Telangana Lecturers Joint Action Committee, the Telangana Deputy Collectors Association, the Mala Mahanadu, the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi and All Trade Unions have also announced participation in the bandh. (ANI)

