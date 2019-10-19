Union min Som Parkash asks EC to keep extra vigil on Cong workers during Punjab bypolls

Expressing apprehensions of booth capturing by Congress supporters during the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab, Union Minister Som Parkash on Saturday asked the Election Commission to keep an extra vigil on them. He alleged that the Congress was bringing criminals and goons for the purpose.

"I have written to the Election Commission about it, pleading for foolproof security arrangements for the poll day," Parkash said while addressing a press conference here. "We have been complaining about the blatant violation of code of conduct to all competent authorities but nothing has been done by them as they are working under the direction of the ruling party," he said.

The Union minister alleged that the Congress was threatening BJP-SAD workers of implicating them in false cases. Parkash also took the opportunity to hail the central government's decision of allotting the same site to the devotees to rebuild the Guru Ravidas temple in New Delhi.

"I had assured Sant Samaj that mandir issue was a matter of 'aastha'(faith) and the Modi government was committed to rebuild it at the same place. I thank PM Narendra Modi for it as my word given to seers of the community have proven right," he added. BJP's Phagwara poll in-charge Tikshan Sood, Mayor Arun Khosla and SAD Halqa in-charge and SGPC member Sarwan Singh Kular were also present in the press conference.

The by-elections are going to be held on the assembly seats of Phagwara, Dakha, Mukerian, and Jalalabad on October 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)