CBI to host Interpol's General Assembly as part of Independence platinum jubilee celebrations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will host the 91st General Assembly of Interpol in India during 2022 as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Home Minister Amit Shah had on August 30 this year proposed hosting of the Interpol General Assembly in New Delhi when Jurgen Stock, the Secretary-General of Interpol called on him in New Delhi.

India won the vote for hosting the 91st General Assembly in India in 2022 yesterday. Rishi Kumar Shukla, Director, CBI and Head of NCB India proposed India's candidature in his brief address at the 88th Interpol General Assembly at Santiago, Chile. An overwhelming majority voted in favour of India's proposal to host.

V.K. Singh, DGP, Madhya Pradesh, Shri Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Police, Delhi and Shri Vijayendra Bidari, SP, CBI are part of the Indian delegation. Interpol is an international organization with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in Policing. Interpol's 17 databases house 90 million records.

With its secure global data communication channel (I-24/7), Incident Response Teams, Command and Control Centre and worldwide network of NCBs, Interpol is uniquely placed to assist LEAs of member countries. (ANI)

