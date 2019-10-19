British tourist found dead in guest house

Body of a sexagenarian British tourist was on Saturday evening recovered from a guest house in the southern part of the city's Jodhpur Park area, police said. British citizen Helen Maria (69), was found in an unconscious state in the first floor of the guest house in Jodhpur Park area where she along with five others of her family were staying since October 17, they said.

"She was rushed to the nearby MR Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Maria had come to the city on October 17 along with five others. They were scheduled to leave for Mumbai this evening," the Investigating officer of the Lake Police Station said. "The group had a closed-door party in their room in the guest house where they had hard drinks ... We have sent her body for post mortem to ascertain the actual cause of her death," the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)