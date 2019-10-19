Chhattisgarh: Naxal arrested in Sukma

A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Tongpal in Chhattisgarh'sSukma district, police said on Saturday

Kawasi Madda (37) was apprehended near Pratapgirivillage on Friday evening when the CRPF's 227th battalion and local police were on an area domination operation, said VijayPatel, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tongpal

"Madda is the head of CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli- acultural wing of Maoists) in the area. He was involved in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near Tahakwadavillage in Tongpal area in April 2017. One of the IEDs went off, killing a man," Patel said.

