Venkaiah Naidu to deliver first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture on Oct 29

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 19-10-2019 21:48 IST
Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will deliver on October 29 the first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture instituted by the Delhi University, the institute said on Saturday. The university has instituted a lecture series in memory of its eminent alumnus former finance minister Arun Jaitley, it said.

Jaitley graduated with BCom (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce and then studied law at the university. He was also elected as the president of Delhi University Students' Union. Jaitley passed away at AIIMS in August at the age of 66.

COUNTRY : India
