2 arrested for extortion in Kolkata

Two persons were arrested when they allegedly went to extort money from an astrologer in south Kolkata on Saturday, police said. A team of the Kolkata Police's anti-rowdy section (ARS) and police personnel from the Gariahat police station started keeping a watch on the astrologer's chamber in Rashbehari since Saturday morning after he informed them about getting threat calls from an unknown person for several days, an officer said.

"Policemen maintained a watch in and around the chamber of the complainant from early hours of Saturday. During the watch, two persons were detained when they visited the chamber," the officer said. According to the officer, the accused have confessed to kidnapping the astrologer in September from Krishnanagar in West Bengal's Nadia district and extorted a huge amount of money from him. They came to take part of the money from the astrologer on Saturday.

There is already an ongoing case at Kotwali police station in Nadia regarding the alleged kidnapping of the astrologer, the officer added. "The two were arrested and a case has been lodged at the Gariahat police station," the officer said, adding that duo had also revealed their association with two others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)