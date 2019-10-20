International Development News
Maha's Raigad district likely to witness rains, thunderstorm for next two days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a severe thunderstorm and rainfall warning for Maharashtra's Raigad district.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 20-10-2019 16:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a severe thunderstorm and rainfall warning for Maharashtra's Raigad district. According to the weather forecast agency, Raigad is likely to be battered by rainfall and thunderstorms on October 20 and 21.

IMD further predicted that some isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan are likely to witness heavy downpour tomorrow. A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

