Tribute event held to mark 28th anniversary of 1991 Uttarakhand earthquake

A tribute event was organised here on Sunday to mark the 28th anniversary of the 1991 earthquake which claimed the lives of at least 800 people in the state. The earthquake occurred on October 20, 1991, at 2:53 am.

Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat along with District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan and Chief Medical Officer Dr DP Joshi paid their tributes at the event organised in the Uttarkashi Auditorium. "I lost two of my family members in the 1991 earthquake," Jamla Devi, a local told ANI. (ANI)

