International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Tribute event held to mark 28th anniversary of 1991 Uttarakhand earthquake

A tribute event was organised here on Sunday to mark the 28th anniversary of the 1991 earthquake which claimed the lives of at least 800 people in the state.

ANI Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand)
Updated: 20-10-2019 19:53 IST
Tribute event held to mark 28th anniversary of 1991 Uttarakhand earthquake

Gangotri MLA Gopal Singh Rawat paid tribute to the deceased in the 1991 earthquake in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A tribute event was organised here on Sunday to mark the 28th anniversary of the 1991 earthquake which claimed the lives of at least 800 people in the state. The earthquake occurred on October 20, 1991, at 2:53 am.

Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat along with District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan and Chief Medical Officer Dr DP Joshi paid their tributes at the event organised in the Uttarkashi Auditorium. "I lost two of my family members in the 1991 earthquake," Jamla Devi, a local told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019