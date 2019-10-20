Two criminals carrying reward of Rs 15,000 each arrested

Two criminals carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 each were held from near the Jai Gurudeo temple here on Sunday, a police officer said. Those arrested have been identified as Manvendra, a resident of Khamani village, and Vijai Singh of Nagla Ghisa village.

"They were nabbed on a tip-off from a reliable source," SP (Crime) Ashok Kumar Meena said. He said their two associates managed to flee.

On October 14, all four had attacked their friends Neeraj Gautam and Dhiru Jaat near the Fenchari drain following some dispute, he said, adding that a countrymade pistol and live cartridges were recovered from them. Neeraj and Dhiru, who had received bullet injuries in the attack, were under treatment at a private hospital, he concluded.

