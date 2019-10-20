Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

DEL37 JK-3RDLD FIRING Army pounds terror camps and Pak posts along LoC

New Delhi: In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan's unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in PoK, killing 6-10 of their soldiers and as many terrorists, according to Army Chief Bipin Rawat.

DEL35 JK-CAMPS-ARMY CHIEF 3 terror camps across LoC destroyed, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief

New Delhi: Six to 10 Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

DEL23 JK-LD SHELLING Civilian injured in Pak shelling in J-K's Kathua, locals protest

Jammu: A civilian was injured on Sunday in the unprovoked Pakistani shelling along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, following which locals staged anti-Pakistan protest against frequent ceasefire violations.

DEL25 LD POLLS Voting in Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections on Monday; Bypolls to 51 assembly seats across the country

Mumbai/Chandigarh: Polling will be held on Monday to elect Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies with the BJP and its allies seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory, while the opposition is hoping to turn the tide by taking advantage of any anti-incumbency.

DEL38 UP-3RD LD MURDER UP CM assures slain Hindutva leader's kin of all help but fails to win his mother's trust

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met here at his official residence the family members of slain Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari and sought to assure them of all help and justice but failed to win the trust of the killed man's mother.

DEL17 HR-CONG-SELJA Art 370 not issue in Hry, people have seen through BJP's game of diverting attention: Selja

New Delhi: Article 370 is not an issue in Haryana or among its people and can never become one there, Congress' state unit chief Kumari Selja said on Sunday, asserting that the people have "seen through the BJP's game" of diverting attention from real issues.

DEL27 EC-HR-POLLS-VIDEO HR polls: EC issues notice to BJP candidate over controversial video, appoints special observer to Assandh constituency

New Delhi/Chandigarh: A video of the ruling BJP candidate from Assandh purportedly making controversial remarks about EVMs emerged on the social media on the eve of Haryana Assembly polls, following which the Election Commission issued him a showcause notice and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action".

DEL20 PAK-KARTARPUR-LD MANMOHAN Manmohan Singh would not attend formal inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor: Sources

New Delhi/Islamabad: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh would not attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan but would go there as a common pilgrim, sources close to him said on Sunday after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that he has accepted his invitation to attend the scheduled opening.

DEL19 KARTARPUR-REGISTRATION Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage couldn't start due to Pak demand of USD 20 fee

New Delhi: The online registration of devotees visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur could not be started on Sunday as India and Pakistan have not yet agreed upon on a number of issues, including Islamabad's insistence of charging USD 20 from each pilgrim, officials said.

DEL18 JK-SITUATION Huge rush in weekly flea market in Srinagar even as shutdown continues in Valley

Srinagar: The weekly flea market here saw a huge rush even as normal life elsewhere in Kashmir remained affected for the 77th consecutive day on Sunday following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said.

DEL30 DEF-PANEL Par panel to examine accidents involving defence assets, assess defence procurement policy

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel headed by former Union minister Jual Oram will critically examine the cases of accidents involving defence assets and also assess the defence procurement policy.

DEL13 MHA-JK-SCHOOLS Students attendance in Kashmir 20 per cent, in Jammu 100 per cent

New Delhi: A little over 20 per cent students in Kashmir and 100 per cent in Jammu have started attending schools and there is no restriction on the movement of people anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

DEL10 MHA-JK-POLICE Over 380 Ladakhi-origin police personnel to be transferred from JK to Ladakh

New Delhi: Over 380 police personnel belonging to Ladakh and working in different places in Kashmir and Jammu regions will soon be transferred to Ladakh and posted under the administrative control of the new Union Territory, officials said on Sunday.

DEL24 JAIRAM-CHOWDARY There should be something called conscience: Jairam Ramesh on K V Chowdary joining Reliance

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at former Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) K V Chowdary joining the board of Reliance Industries, saying it was "unfortunate" and there should be something called conscience.

CAL5 BH-FIR-2ND LD JAISWAL. FIR against Bihar BJP chief, Kishanganj party candidate for poll code violation

Kishanganj (Bihar): An FIR has been lodged against Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Sweety Singh, the party's candidate for Kishanganj assembly bypoll, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct, an official said.

FOREIGN

FGN29 PAK-INDIA-CAMPS Pak rejects reports about Indian Army targeting terror camps in PoK

Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday rejected reports that the Indian Army targeted at least four terror camps in the PoK and said it can arrange a visit of diplomats from P5 nations to the area to expose Indian "falsehood". By Sajjad Hussain

FGN30 PAK-LD KARTARPUR Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9: Imran

Lahore: Pakistan will open the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday. By M Zulqernain PTI KJ

