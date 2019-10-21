Fire breaks out at Indore-based hotel, guests rescued safely

A massive fire broke out at a five-storeyed hotel in Indore's residential area, Vijay Nagar on Monday. The fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

All the guests were rescued safely from the hotel. No injuries have been reported in the incident. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Food & Hotel India ( FHIn ) 2019 Concludes its 2nd Edition on a High Note in Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)