74.39 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in Chitrakot

Voter turnout for bypoll in Chitrakot assembly constituency of Chattisgarh was 74.39 per cent till 5 pm. The assembly constituency in the Maoist affected area of the state has 229 polling booths out of which 213 are in Bastar district and 16 are in Sukma district. Several booths have been identified as sensitive.

Apart from model polling stations, five all-women stations have also been created. Six candidates are in the fray from the seat. Deepak Baij of the Congress was the incumbent MLA and his election to Lok Sabha necessitated the by-polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Chitrakote by-elections: Polling parties leave for voting centres

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)