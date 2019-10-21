Man held for cheating 8 job-seekers of Rs 62 lakh in Delhi

A 47-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly duping eight people of Rs 62 lakh by promising to get them jobs in Railway and BHEL, police said on Monday. Parveen Srivastav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, allegedly took the money from Neeraj Gautam, who lives in Noida, and his relatives in exchange of providing them employment in Railway and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

He said Srivastav took around Rs 8 lakh each from Gautam and his seven relatives at his office in Laxmi Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Srivastav from a hotel in Paharganj, the DCP said.

A laptop, some forged documents and visiting cards of senior Railway and BHEL officials were recovered from Srivastav, the officer added.

