International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Drug peddler convicted in Jammu

PTI Jammu
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:47 IST
Drug peddler convicted in Jammu

A court in Jammu on Monday convicted a drug peddler and handed him a jail term along with a fine of Rs 23,000, an official said.

Additional Mobile Magistrate, Drugs & Food Control organization has convicted an accused namely Hardeep Singh of Vijaypur (Samba) for drug peddling, the official said.

Habit forming drugs were confiscated from the accused and thereafter a criminal charge sheet was filed by the drug inspector, Samba before the court, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019