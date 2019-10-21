5 die as car falls into gorge in U'khand

Five persons including two women were killed on Monday when the car in which they were traveling fell into a gorge in Chamoli district. The accident occurred late in the evening near Pokhri on Karnaprayag-Kujasu motor road, District Disaster Management Officer N K Joshi said.

All occupants were killed on the spot, he said. Rescue teams have reached the scene of the accident, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Hema Devi (32), Bindu Devi (30), Surendra Singh (72), Nandan Singh (80) and Sohan Singh (42)-- all residents of Kujasu village.

