ED arrests alleged aide of Iqbal Mirchi

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 22-10-2019 14:39 IST
The ED has arrested Humayun Merchant, stated to be aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, in connection with a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday. They said Merchant was arrested under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday night here.

He will be produced before a special court here for further custody, they said. Merchant is stated to be an aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, a close associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

He is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate with regard to alleged illegal real estate deals of Mirchi and his family. The central agency has arrested two other people in this case early this month.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel has also been grilled by it in the case last week.

COUNTRY : India
