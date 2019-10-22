North East Monsoon: CM chairs review meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday chaired a review meeting in light of the ongoing northeast monsoon and issued directives to officials, including deputing trained personnel to the Nilgiris, which has been experiencing incessant spells. The chief minister also urged secretaries of various departments to coordinate to ensure prevention of loss of life and property, an official release here said.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, among others. Following heavy spells of rains in The Nilgiris, Palaniswami directed deputing 50 personnel trained by the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, besides those from the Fire and Rescue Services department.

"The chief minister (also) directed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) be on standby to rush to affected areas," it said. Various parts of the state have been receiving good rains following the onset of the northeast monsoon last week.

Palaniswami also directed taking various measures relating to preparedness such as stocking medicines, bleaching powder, required machines and equipment, quick response by first responders and rescue teams and holding two months' stocks in fair price shops during 'disasters,' it said. The release said the government has already initiated a number of measures ahead of the northeast monsoon, including identifying vulnerable areas, forming teams of first responders and rescue teams.

Adequate numbers of earth-movers, gensets, equipment used in search and rescue and community centres to accommodate people were on standby..

