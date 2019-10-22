International Development News
Priyanka Gandhi attacks UP govt over rise in crime against women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in the crime against women in the state.

ANI Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 22-10-2019 15:48 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the rise in the crime against women in the state. Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said, "Uttar Pradesh is number 1 in crime against women. It is very shameful. The state government should do something about it."

The Congress leader was referring to a 2017 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Monday that stated that the maximum number of crimes against women was registered in Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, over 3.5 lakh cases were registered against women, of which the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011), which is also the country's most populated state. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
